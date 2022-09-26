Put 'anti-graft' board in front of your house, Siddaramaiah tells CM Bommai

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah on Monday ridiculed the chief minister's office accepting an anti-corruption proposal by a civil society group.

"As per reports, the BJP government will now ask every government office to put a board which says, 'No one needs to pay me a bribe. I will not be a corrupt officer'. Mr Bommai, first put the board in front of your ministers' and your house," Siddaramaiah said in a tweet.

Siddaramaiah asked Bommai not to 'shift the blame' to bureaucrats.

"The contractors have pointed towards the ministers and not the officers. Initiate a judicial investigation on the 40% corruption allegation on the ministers, before staging the drama of putting the anti-graft boards," he said.

"Instead of putting up anti-graft boards in front of the government offices, make it mandatory to install CCTVs in the offices. Take action against the corrupt officers immediately when there are complaints from the aggrieved citizens," the former chief minister said.

Earlier in the day, the Congress wanted to put up boards stating 'No one needs to pay me a bribe. I will not be a corrupt minister,' outside ministers' offices in Vidhana Soudha. They were not allowed.