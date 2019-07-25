Rebel MLA Hebbar in Yellapur, holds official meeting

Rebel Congress MLA Arabail Shivaram Hebbar, who had camped in Mumbai along with over a dozen disgruntled legislators, on Wednesday night showed up in his constituency.

On Thursday, Hebbar held meeting with the officials at his office on the premises of taluk panchayat.

Speaking to reporters, Hebbar said, "We are not rebels, we are helpless MLAs. We resigned as MLAs as we could not do justice to our constituencies. The decision (to resign) was not taken in a day. We were forced to take the drastic step. We are united and won't retract."

"We are not after power or money. We have quit as MLAs, not from the party. No party leader made efforts to contact us. In fact, they are making statements that we shouldn't return to the party," Hebbar said.

The legislator instructed Tahsildar D G Hegde to take measures to resolve rain-related problems.