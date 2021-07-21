Removing B S Yediyurappa will create Andhra-like situation: Ex-MLA Suresh Gowda

Former BJP legislator B Suresh Gowda on Wednesday warned his party that replacing Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa will create an Andhra Pradesh-like situation in Karnataka.

Gowda was speaking to reporters after meeting Yediyurappa amid thick speculation that he is on his way out.

“A change in leadership will prove to be a setback to the BJP. This is my personal opinion. I request the party leadership to allow Yediyurappa to complete his term,” Gowda said. “Otherwise, whatever happened in Andhra Pradesh when Jaganmohan Reddy’s father (Y S Rajasekhara Reddy) was changed will happen here also. This is what people are talking about,” he added.

Gowda was suggesting that Yediyurappa’s son B Y Vijayendra might go on to become the chief minister just like Jaganmohan. After his father’s death, Jaganmohan broke away from the Congress and built his own party that stormed to power in 2019.

“Every time the BJP comes to power and Yediyurappa becomes the CM, there are repeated attempts to disturb him, within and outside the party,” Gowda said. “Yediyurappa has built the party for 40 years. He should be allowed to complete his term. This is the aspiration of Karnataka’s poor, the Dalits and farmers,” he said.

Gowda, a former Tumkur Rural MLA, was appointed as a member of the newly-created Vokkaliga Development Board earlier this week.

