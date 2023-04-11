BJP leader Eshwarappa 'retires' from electoral politics

Senior Karnataka BJP leader K S Eshwarappa 'retires' from electoral politics

Eshwarappa would turn 75 in June, the unofficial age bar in the BJP for leaders to contest polls and hold official positions

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 11 2023, 15:04 ist
  • updated: Apr 11 2023, 15:09 ist
Senior Karnataka BJP leader K S Eshwarappa. Credit: DH File Photo

Senior Karnataka BJP leader K S Eshwarappa on Tuesday wrote to party president J P Nadda opting out of contesting the May 10 assembly polls and said he was retiring from electoral politics.

In his brief letter written in Kannada, the veteran legislator and former deputy chief minister, who has often been at the centre of controversies due to his statements and allegations levelled against him, said his decision was out of his own will.

Eshwarappa would turn 75 in June, the unofficial age bar in the BJP for leaders to contest polls and hold official positions. Though there have been occasional exceptions as well.

The BJP has not yet announced its first list of candidates for the election to the 224-member assembly.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Karnataka Politics
K S Eshwarappa
BJP

Related videos

What's Brewing

Salman's film trailer gets trolled for 'cringe' scenes

Salman's film trailer gets trolled for 'cringe' scenes

Punching Pooh, the unofficial air force badge in Taiwan

Punching Pooh, the unofficial air force badge in Taiwan

Does life extension research have any ethical value?

Does life extension research have any ethical value?

Bitcoin hits $30k mark for first time since June 2022

Bitcoin hits $30k mark for first time since June 2022

Alibaba unveils Tongyi Qianwen, an AI similar to GPT

Alibaba unveils Tongyi Qianwen, an AI similar to GPT

 