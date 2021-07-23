Siddaramaiah says no entry for defectors in Congress, DKS says let them apply

Karnataka Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah said that there is no question of giving entry to defectors in the Congress.

“I have already clarified on it in the Legislature party meeting, and I am committed to keeping my word. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has given instructions to replace the corrupt government in Karnataka. I had spoken on change in leadership in Karnataka four months ago. I had credible information on the exit of the CM. However, I do not know, who will replace B S Yediyurappa,” he told media persons in Mangaluru.

He also challenged BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel to announce the name of a Dalit leader as the next chief minister. Kateel had recently challenged Congress to announce the name of a Dalit leader as the CM candidate. “We had Dalit CM in the past. Now, let Kateel announce a Dalit leader as CM,” he said.

“Kateel has love for Dalits. So let him announce a Dalit candidate as CM and then speak on social justice,” said Siddaramaiah.

“The BJP has no concern for the people. The flood victims of 2019 are still waiting for compensation. Now, once again rain has caused vast destruction in Karanataka. Several houses have collapsed. Instead of taking up rescue operations on a war- foot basis, the BJP is engaged in changing the CM,” he charged.

He said seers should not interfere in politics. "Here people’s opinion is important. None should interfere in the internal affairs of a party," he said.

On Pegasus spyware snooping, Opposition leader Siddaramaiah said that phone tapping is not a new issue. The BJP was involved in it in the past as well. “My PA Venkatesh’s phone was tapped in 2019. The phones of Kumaraswamy, G Parameshwara, and others were tapped. They had done everything possible for the removal of the coalition government. I demand a Supreme Court judge to probe into the issue. It is the murder of democracy. The tapping the phones of judges of the Supreme Court and High Court is anti-national in nature. The BJP has no capability to run the government.”

Apply to Congress

Meanwhile, KPCC president D K Shivakumar in Mangaluru reiterated his stand that those who want to come back to the Congress may submit applications. “Let us discuss it after they apply. There are many who wish to come to the party fold. I do not wish to name them,” he said.

On change in leadership in Karnataka, Shivakumar said that “I had already told that I will speak on July 26. The BJP has failed to give good administration in Karnataka. Hence, now they

are changing the chief minister. Inspite of having a double-engine government, they failed to give good administration. Where is the respect for this government? What has happened to the administration? Whether officials are listening to anyone. The files are being signed in a hurry. Several files are being cleared in the irrigation department. I will speak on the issue with documents in the assembly,” he said.