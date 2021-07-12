Siddaramaiah suspects political reason behind Kumaraswamy-Sumalatha spat

Siddaramaiah suspects politics behind HDK-Sumalatha row

He also alleged that the government is against social justice

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah. Credit: DH Photo

Former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on Monday stated that there might be a political reason behind the spat between H D Kumaraswamy and Mandya MP Sumalatha, as she defeated Kumaraswamy's son in elections.

"If illegal quarrying is going on near KRS dam, as alleged by Sumalatha, concerned departments should conduct inspection, stop such activities, and should take action against the guilty. If the ruling party leaders are not speaking about this issue, they might have been involved with illegal miners," he said.

"BJP government in the state is using Covid-19 situation as a shelter, to protect themselves from corruption charges. Corruption is rampant, administration lacks transparency and BJP leaders are shameless. They lie about vaccination also. People are not getting vaccines, because the Union Government has failed to supply them. But, BJP leaders are blaming the Congress itself," Siddaramaiah noted.

"This government is against social justice, and therefore it is not tabling the caste census report before the legislature," the former chief minister added.

Siddaramaiah also reiterated that there is no groupism or confusion in the Congress, while the chief ministerial candidate has to be selected by MLAs and the high command.

