Siddaramaiah yet to decide on upcoming contest, constituency

Karnataka's Opposition Leader Siddaramaiah on Friday said, he has not decided on the next election yet.

Siddarmaiah said he would decide on his next contest in the next six months to one year. In reply to a question on his choice of constituency, he said, "I am yet to decide on the next contest, how can I decide on a constituency?"

In a meeting at Guledgudda of Badami Assembly constituency, he appealed to people to support him in the future. In the past few months, he has been spending some time in the Badami segment, which he rarely visited for two years.

To a query on demands by the Congress workers for an alternative leader in his former constituency, Chamundeshwari, Siddaramiah said, it is a welcome demand. “I am not here forever. New leaders should emerge,” he said.

He admitted that he has not toured Chamundeshwari segment since the 2018 election and the Grama Janadhikar Samavesha of Congress workers of the constituency, in the wake of Grama Panchayat (GP) elections, in Mysuru city, on Friday, was his first interaction with them.