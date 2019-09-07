Siddaramaiaih is dreaming; Kateel

In reply to Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Siddaramaiah's prediction that mid-terms polls would come in one year, State BJP President Nalin Kumar Katil criticised that Siddaramaiah was in slumber when he was in power, and he is just dreaming now, which would never come true.

"CBI and Income Tax Department were not created after BJP came to power. Allegations had come against Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and chief ministers of several States, but they fought legally. Congress might have used vindictive politics when it was in power, and therefore its leaders have been using the same word with regard on the arrest of D K Shivakumar also, Kateel noted

He told media persons here on Saturday that IPS officers resigning is due to their personal issue.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also spoken to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, and assured to sanction maximum funds for flood relief works. The government has its own process, he aid.

R Ashok did not attend the party meeting, as he was not well, and there is no discontent in the party, Kateel added.