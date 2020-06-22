Speak truth on China issue, Kharge tells PM Modi

Speak truth on China issue, Mallikarjun Kharge tells PM Modi

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 22 2020, 23:35 ist
  • updated: Jun 22 2020, 23:55 ist
Mallikarjun Kharge

Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should come clean on the India-China situation.  The Congress, Kharge said, will offer full support, but PM Modi should speak the truth. 

“The Chinese always show love first, put on an act of gentleness and then stab the back. This has happened several times. But for the first time, 20 people have been killed by the Chinese,” Kharge told reporters.

“When they attack us, we can’t keep quiet with hands folded. Entire country is with the government and soldiers. We will extend full support, but PM Modi has to speak the truth on the matter,” he said. 

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Mallikarjun Kharge
Narendra Modi
China
India
Ladakh
Galwan Valley

What's Brewing

Did TikTok teens punk Trump's comeback rally?

Did TikTok teens punk Trump's comeback rally?

57 girls at UP shelter home test COVID-19 positive

57 girls at UP shelter home test COVID-19 positive

COVID-19: No school till Dasara, appeal most parents

COVID-19: No school till Dasara, appeal most parents

COVID-19 ICUs are rapidly running out of beds

COVID-19 ICUs are rapidly running out of beds

 