Speak truth on China issue, Mallikarjun Kharge tells PM Modi

Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should come clean on the India-China situation. The Congress, Kharge said, will offer full support, but PM Modi should speak the truth.

“The Chinese always show love first, put on an act of gentleness and then stab the back. This has happened several times. But for the first time, 20 people have been killed by the Chinese,” Kharge told reporters.

“When they attack us, we can’t keep quiet with hands folded. Entire country is with the government and soldiers. We will extend full support, but PM Modi has to speak the truth on the matter,” he said.