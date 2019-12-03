'Take action if K'taka BJP MLAs involved in honey trap'

Taking serious note of the alleged involvement of some of the state political leaders in the infamous honey trap incident in Karnataka, the BJP top brass has asked the state unit to identify if the incident involves any BJP leader as well and then take strict action against them.

The saffron party top party leadership is learned to have conveyed to the state leaders that such behaviour should not be tolerated and immediate action should be taken irrespective of whether the accused are MLAs from the BJP or any other party.

The central leadership of the BJP took strong note of adverse publicity the incident is generating for the party in the state and felt that if any party leader is found involved in the incident, action should be taken without wasting time. Any delay in action for involvement such a “disgraceful” incident will bring disrepute to the party, the party leaders conveyed to the state leaders, sources said.

“There is no space for such people in the party. The state leadership should identify such people and take action against them, the party leadership to instructed the state leadership,” a party functionary told DH on condition of anonymity.

The central leadership also asked the state leadership not to give any position to such leaders and also not to give party tickets in coming elections as it would hurt the party’s image.

Elected representatives should behave properly and must not be falling to such traps, which will be laid to entice them since they are in power, the BJP leadership advised the state leaders.

It was alleged that more than half a dozen MLAs from both the BJP and the Congress and some bureaucrats are involved in the honey trap where a group of people has tried to extract money from political leaders. The Bengaluru City Police have arrested few people and are investigating the matter.