Take appropriate action if Maharashtra ministers visit Belagavi: CM to officials

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said that he would ask Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde once again to prevent Maharashtra ministers from visiting Belagavi.

Bommai said he has already instructed the officials concerned to take appropriate legal action if Maharashtra ministers make the 'adventure' of visiting.

"We will not hesitate to take appropriate actions like those taken during similar situations earlier, and all possible steps will be taken," he said when asked if prohibitory orders would be clamped.

"Making such an instigating visit would disturb the sentiments of people," he noted.

Reiterating that the Karnataka Chief Secretary has already written to Maharashtra Chief Secretary saying that the Maharashtra ministers' visit at present is not correct as it may create law and order problem as well, Bommai lamented that in spite of that, Maharashtra ministers said they would come and "it is not correct."

"People of Maharashtra and Karnataka are living in harmony, but there is boundary dispute. According to Karnataka, this dispute is a closed chapter but Maharashtra leaders raise this issue repeatedly, and have approached the Supreme Court. Such 'instigating tour', that too when the matter is before the Supreme Court, would disturb the sentiments of people," Bommai added.