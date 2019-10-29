Under pressure, CM withdraws BUDA appointment

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday withdrew the appointment of Dammur Shekhar as chairperson of the Ballari Urban Development Authority (BUDA). The move follows en masse resignation of BJP workers against the appointment.

Shekhar had assumed office on Monday. There was a massive outrage in the district BJP unit against his appointment as BUDA chairperson with 48 office-bearers tendering their resignation opposing the move. District BJP unit president P Channabasavnagouda and general secretary Murarigouda were the first one to put in their papers.

On Tuesday, the office-bearers of various cells of the district BJP held a press meet in Ballari and submitted their resignations. They had conveyed the message that booth-level workers would also tender their resignation till “justice was done”

Channabasavanagouda had said that the appointment had been made without taking the district unit into confidence and the name of Shekhar was not recommended by the unit.

In a press release, Yediyurappa said that the appointment order was withdrawn due to inevitable circumstances.