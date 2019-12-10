Vijayendra proves his mettle in Mysuru region

It is a new son-rise in Mysuru region. It was a journey from Mandya to Shikaripura for Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. Now, his son B Y Vijayendra, BJP state Yuva Morcha general secretary, has traced back to the roots — Bukanakere, KR Pet taluk, Mandya district and Mysuru region.

S C Ashok, director of Mysuru Milk Union (MyMUL) said, "Vijayendra is here to stay. He has proved to be a worthy son. He put together a good team and ensured the first victory of the BJP in Mandya district, which was so far deemed to be a stronghold of the other two parties. A gift to Yediyurappa."

"The Chief Minister always had a small worry. He was unhappy that the BJP, which he nurtured from a two-member party to the ruling party, had no base in his native district,” he said.

“Immediately after his swearing in as the CM, on July 26, Yediyurappa visited his native Bukanakere, on July 27. As the bypoll to KR Pet Assembly segment was facilitated with the resignation of Narayana Gowda, Yediyurappa hoped that his party will win it. Narayana Gowda joined the BJP and was given the party ticket. Now, his victory has created history,” Ashok, also a nephew of Yediyurappa, said.

'Son back with a bang'

He said, Yediyurappa, who was born at Bukanakere and brought up in Mandya and Bengaluru reached Shikaripura in search of a career. “Now, Vijayendra, who was born in Shikaripura and brought up in Shivamogga and Bengaluru, is back in KR Pet, with a bang. His wish to contest the Assembly poll from Varuna constituency, in Mysuru district, had to be dropped, due to various reasons,” he recalled.

Bukanakere Madhusudhan, president of B S Yediyurappa Abhimanigala Sangha, said, "Sons of prominent leaders have tried their luck in politics, but without much success. Rajesh, son of ex-CM Siddaramaiah, showed signs of emerging as a leader. But, he died in Brussels, in 2016. Now, his brother Dr Yathindra is MLA from Varuna constituency."

"Former minister H C Mahadevappa’s son Sunil also had political aspirations. Mahadevappa had plans to vacate his T Narsipur seat for Sunil and to himself move to the neighbouring Nanjangud constituency. He tried to accommodate Sunil in Nanjangud in the 2016 bypoll itself. Now, Sunil is relegated to the background,” he pointed out.

'Vijayendra, self-made'

“Vijayendra is self-made. His identity as son of Yediyurappa is only a bonus. He is involved in organising the BJP independently, unlike other political heirs. Even after the Varuna incident, he was in touch with the leaders of Mysuru region. Now, he has plans to strengthen the party here. He has his own network. He will frequently visit his native village, taluk and district and also other districts in the region. He has a vision for the development of the region. He shows signs of emerging as an eminent leader,” Madhusudhan said.