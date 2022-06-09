Vijayendra will contest next assembly polls: BS Yediyurappa

Former chief minister B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday claimed that BJP state vice president B Y Vijayendra will contest the 2023 Assembly Polls and will definitely win wherever he will stand.

Responding to the remarks made by Leader of Opposition in Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah that Yediyurappa failed to get his son BJP ticket for the ongoing legislative council polls, BJP veteran said it is known to everybody that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken a call not to issue ticket to a single family when others of the family are in active politics.

To another query on the statement made by Siddaramaiah on sidelining Yediyurappa and his family members in the saffron party, Shikaripura MLA said, "Siddaramaiah need not give him a certificate. No other leader got the positions that he enjoyed in the BJP. He became CM four times. Though he himself tendered resignation from the chief minister's post, he is still receiving the same respect that he was receiving as CM".

Speaking to media reporters, the former Chief Minister said, "The party will make all efforts to come back to power in the state by winning 140 seats in the next assembly polls. Siddaramaiah is under the illusion that the Congress will win the polls".

Yediyurappa told he will be in active politics for the next 10 years. He said ,f health permits, he will tour the nook and corner of the state to strengthen the party and the next assembly polls will be fought under the collective leadership.