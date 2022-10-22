'Wait and see', says Karnataka CM Bommai on Cabinet expansion or reshuffle

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday stated that while many legislators are keen to become part of the cabinet, one has to wait and see whether the state government goes for a cabinet expansion or cabinet reshuffle. The BJP high command will take a final call in this regard, the chief minister added.

Speaking to media persons at the helipad near Hosadurga town here, he said the discussions are on in this regard and he would meet the party high command in New Delhi soon.

Bommai said he could not give representation to Chitradurga district in the cabinet due to political reasons. He promised that he would try to address it.

He also expressed confidence that the Upper Bhadra project would be delcared a National Project soon, adding that he had already spoken with a Union minister in this regard. If it goes through, it would become Karnataka's first national irrigation project and funds from the Centre would allow the project to be completed within the stipulated time period.

Bommai went on to say that land acquisition for the Tumakur-Chitradurga-Davangere railway project was in the final stage, despite delays in some places due to various reasons. The chief minister added that the government would release Rs 100 crore for the project and that work on the project is slated to resume soon.