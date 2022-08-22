'Will chop hands if Savarkar's posters are removed'

Will chop hands if Savarkar's posters are removed, warns Pramod Muthalik

The Congress party is patronising terrorists and corruption, he alleged

  • Aug 22 2022, 22:28 ist
  • updated: Aug 22 2022, 22:50 ist
Credit: DH file photo

"We will chop the hands of those Congressmen or Muslims who attempt to tear posters of Savarkar at Ganesha pandals in the city," Sri Ram Sene Chief Pramod Muthalik warned here on Monday.

"Savarkar neither fought against the Muslims nor the Congress party. He fought against the British. Indira Gandhi herself had brought out a stamp and had honoured Savarkar. The Congress party leaders are unaware of such facts and are making senseless statements. We won't keep quiet if the Congressmen insulted freedom fighters," he told reporters.

"The Congress party is patronising terrorists and corruption," he alleged.

Siddaramaiah spoke as if only Gandhi family members fought for freedom, which was senseless. Those who hurled eggs at his car actually retaliated for his support to Tipu Sultan who committed atrocities on Hindus in Kodagu district and forced conversions, Muthalik said.

