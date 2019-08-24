Will continue pact with Cong if Sonia agrees: Gowda

JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda, on Saturday, said the JD(S)-Congress alliance will continue if Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi agrees.

Speaking to reporters at Holenarasipur in the district, he said, “Several people try to tarnish the image of Deve Gowda. But they themselves disappear from public memory. I have the energy to strengthen the party. I will do it again”.

Refusing to comment on Siddaramaiah’s allegations that Gowda and his sons were responsible for the fall of the JD(S)-Congress coalition government, he said, “Will the people believe his statement? I will go before the people. I am not lying idle at home, despite the defeat in Lok Sabha election. I don’t blame anyone for either my defeat or Nikhil Kumaraswamy’s defeat in the election”.

“Sonia has taken the responsibility of uniting all regional parties and the JD(S) will forge an alliance with the Congress, if she agrees. We will cooperate with the Yediyurappa government, if it does good work. But will oppose, if it fails,” he warned.