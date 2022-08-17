Will retire from politics, if Bhadravathi incident proved as communal clash: Cong MLA

Daring BJP leaders, Congress MLA B K Sangamesh stated that he would retire from politics if they prove that the stabbing incident reported in Bhadravathi town is a communal clash. It is nothing but personal rivalry.

Speaking to media persons, here on Wednesday, he charged that BJP leaders are trying to project a stabbing incident reported in Bhadravathi town as communal clash eyeing at the assembly polls slated to be held next year. BJP is doing this for political gains.

He said he is ready to take a truth test in the name of God with his family members in connection with the stabbing incident. Let BJP leaders come with their family members for the test if they have conscience.

Referring to the incident, he said Sunil and Mubarak played gambling activities. They entered into a verbal duel and led to a clash. Later, Sunil was stabbed by him. But BJP is leaving no stone unturned to project the incident as communal clash. He asked people of Bhadravathi not to believe the BJP.

Slamming BJP leaders, MLA said he had sought grants from the government for the development of 500 temples in the constituency. But the Bommai-led government did not release it only because I belong to the Congress party. BJP is following vindictive politics.

Coming down heavily on BJP leader K S Eshwarappa, he said when workers of VISP and MPM staged a series of protests demanding the government to take steps to rejuvenate them, Eshwarappa did not visit the town once. But now, he visited the hospital and interacted with Sunil who was stabbed in a personal rivalry. So, BJP will do anything for political gains.

He urged the government to take steps towards addressing many issues of Bhadravathi and take steps to rejuvenate the factories. Instead of focusing on these issues,. BJP leaders are focusing on projecting personal rivalry as communal clash.