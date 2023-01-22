Will retire if poll promises not fulfilled: Siddu

Will retire from politics if poll promises not fulfilled: Siddaramaiah

Each and every party worker should explain to the people the Congress government’s promises of free power, Siddaramaiah said

Hassan
Hassan, DHNS,
  • Jan 22 2023, 22:35 ist
  • updated: Jan 23 2023, 03:39 ist
Siddaramaiah. Credit: DH Photo

Leader of Opposition in Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah said that he would announce political retirement if the Congress government fails to fulfill the promise of 200-unit free power, Rs 2,000 financial aid for women heading the family and 10 kg rice, after coming to power.

Speaking at the ‘Prajadhwani yatra’ in Hassan, on Saturday, he said, “Each and every party worker should explain to the people the Congress government’s promises of free power, 10 kg rice and financial aid for women. Congress party should win at least five segments in Hassan district”.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Siddaramaiah
Karnataka News
Karnataka Politics
Congress 

What's Brewing

Pulitzer awardee Greer draws inspiration from mundane

Pulitzer awardee Greer draws inspiration from mundane

'Inspire to read till age of 14, leave it to them then'

'Inspire to read till age of 14, leave it to them then'

Female, male hearts respond differently to stress

Female, male hearts respond differently to stress

Suhana, Shanaya Kapoor meet Kendall Jenner in Dubai

Suhana, Shanaya Kapoor meet Kendall Jenner in Dubai

How ancient poop can shed light on animal behaviour

How ancient poop can shed light on animal behaviour

Rogue elephant darted at Palakkad in Kerala

Rogue elephant darted at Palakkad in Kerala

 