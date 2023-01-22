Will retire from politics if poll promises not fulfilled: Siddaramaiah

Leader of Opposition in Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah said that he would announce political retirement if the Congress government fails to fulfill the promise of 200-unit free power, Rs 2,000 financial aid for women heading the family and 10 kg rice, after coming to power.

Speaking at the ‘Prajadhwani yatra’ in Hassan, on Saturday, he said, “Each and every party worker should explain to the people the Congress government’s promises of free power, 10 kg rice and financial aid for women. Congress party should win at least five segments in Hassan district”.