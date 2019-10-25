Won't take back disqualified MLAs: Dinesh

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president Dinesh Gundu Rao said that there is no question of taking back 15 disqualified MLAs into the party fold.

Speaking to reporters at Congress Bhavan here on Friday, he said, “Some of them have spoken to me and have expressed their desire to come back to the party. The Congress has decided not to entertain them. Those who betrayed coalition government will not be allowed to come back to the party,” he clarified.

Coming down heavily on Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, Rao said “Yediyurappa has been cancelling the schemes sanctioned by the previous Congress-JD(S) government in the state. There has been reduction in the grants earmarked for Assembly constituencies of Congress and JD(S) MLAs in the state.”

He alleged that the BJP government in the state is in a coma stage. The chief minister has no support from his party leaders and is helpless. There is no team work in the government, he charged.

In spite of state incurring a huge loss following flood and natural disaster, the grants released by the Centre are not sufficient to carry out the necessary work, he said.