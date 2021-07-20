Yediyurappa may quit Karnataka CM's post before August 15: Sources

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa may hang up his boots before August 15, according to party sources, as his request to continue in the top post till then was not accepted by the BJP central leadership.

“If nothing goes wrong, he may resign on or before July 26, when he completes two years in office,” a person aware of the developments said.

The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said it will not comment, calling it speculation.

Several times earlier, Yediyurappa denied having been asked to step down. “This is obvious as no sitting CM will admit that he is on his way out as that would affect the administration,” the source said.

Apparently, Yediyurappa’s exit plan was firmed up even before his visit to New Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and others last week. It is learnt that the Yediyurappa’s resignation letter was drafted more than a week ago.

Yediyurappa wanted more time as he was keen on inaugurating some developmental works in Shivamogga, his political home, it is said.

Meanwhile, an audio clip purportedly of BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel went viral, stirring the state’s political cauldron and doing little to reaffirm Yediyurappa’s continuation. Kateel called it “fake”, but the voice is heard talking of a new chief minister and a major Cabinet reshuffle.

“There are three candidates shortlisted. There are chances that anyone can become CM...No one from here will become CM. High command will appoint [someone] from Delhi,” according to the clip.

Further, the voice on the audio clip talks about big changes in the Cabinet: “Eshwarappa, Shettar and team will be out. A new team will be formed.”

K S Eshwarappa is currently the Rural Development & Panchayat Raj (RDPR) Minister whereas Jagadish Shettar, a former chief minister, is the Industries Minister.

Kateel has urged Yediyurappa to order an investigation, adding that it was a ploy to tarnish the party’s image. “I have nothing to do with this audio clip,” he said. “Yediyurappa is the party’s soul, Eshwarappa and Shettar are the eyes. There’s no discussion on change in leadership or anything like that.”

Reacting to the audio clip, Eshwarappa said he cared two hoots if he was removed as a minister. “I’m not into politics for positions. I’m a party worker for whom the Hindu society and nation development are more important. There are no permanent positions in politics,” he said.