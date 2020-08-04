Yediyurappa's hospitalisation won't affect day-to-day administration: Shettar

'BSY hospitalisation won't affect day-to-day work'

Manjunath Hegde Bomnalli
  • Aug 04 2020, 16:52 ist
  • updated: Aug 04 2020, 16:52 ist
State, Large & Medium Scale Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar. Credit: DH Photo

Large & Medium Scale Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar on Tuesday stated that hospitalisation of Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa would not affect day-to-day administration.

"He has empowered the chief secretary regarding the day-to-day administration, and he would talk to ministers if required. Ministers are ably shouldering these responsibilities," he said.

Reacting to the Ram Mandir issue, he said, constructing Ram Mandir at Ayodhya was the dream of all Indians. When other parties tried to make it an issue of conflict, the BJP had trust in legal procedures. The time to construct Ram Mandir as per the Supreme Court direction has come now, he added.

Shettar also recalled his participation in 'Rath Yatra' programme of L K Advani, held in Hubballi in 1991.

Jagadish Shettar
Karnataka
B S Yediyurappa

