Youngsters standing against Congress, warns Kharge

Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday warned that youngsters are turning against the Congress.

Kharge was speaking at an event where former minister MB Patil took charge as the KPCC campaign committee chairperson.

“Many people don't know what we've done. Youngsters in many places argue against us and ask what we've done,” Kharge said. “They got independence easily, they got programmes easily. They studied in medical colleges, engineering colleges, AIIMS and IITs that we provided, but are standing against us wielding swords,” he said.

Turning to AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, Kharge said the party should encourage youngsters. “Gopala Krishna Gokhale became AICC president at 39, Rajiv Gandhi at 41, Indira Gandhi at 42...when AICC people can go to top posts at such young ages, can’t we give youngsters a chance in good positions in the state,” he asked.

Speaking on the occasion, Surjewala, who handles the party’s affairs in Karnataka, mounted an attack on the Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government on the ‘40 per cent commission’ charge.

“Those sitting on the citadels of power today...it’s the most corrupt BJP government. This is a 40 per cent commission Bommai government that rules Karnataka today,” Surjewala said, referring to a July 2021 letter by the Karnataka State Contractors Association to Prime Minister Narendra Modi complaining that they are forced to pay 40 per cent kickbacks.

Surjewala alleged that one can see “loot happening right under the noses of ministers” and trained his guns against Bommai.

“This 40 per cent is meant for people, but it is going into ministers’ pockets. When the corrupt Bommai government will siphon off 40 per cent of the entire money given for development, how do you think people will benefit? This government is being run to fill up personal coffers,” Surjewala said and asked why the central investigating agencies have not acted still. “Why is the PM silent? Why is the CM silent? Why are they asking for proof?” he said.

Surjewala dared PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to act. “Either remove this 40 per cent government, or else it will be proved that the money collected here goes to Delhi and Nagpur (RSS headquarters),” he said.

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah asked Bommai to resign “if you have any shame left”. He said PM Modi should dismiss the government.

