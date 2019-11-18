Youth attacks former Congress minister Tanveer Sait

Narasimharaja MLA Tanveer Sait sustained severe injuries as a youth attacked him with weapon, here, on Sunday late.

Farhaan, 20, of Udayagiri, attacked the former Congress minister Sait, at 11.45 pm, at a private program in Bannimantap. Sait suffered injuries on neck and undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Farhaan was caught by the supporters of Sait and handed him over to the police.

City Police Commissioner KT Balakrishna said that the police are interrogating the accused. The police said the motto behind the attack is yet to be ascertained.

Former minister U T Khader visited the hospital.