Karnataka reports 290 new Covid cases, 10 deaths

Karnataka on Monday logged 290 new cases of Covid-19 and 10 deaths, taking the total number of infection cases to 29,86,276 and death toll to 38,017.
The day also saw 408 discharges, pushing the total number of recoveries to 29,39,647, leaving 8,583 active cases.
Bengaluru Urban district accounted for 137 new cases. The city also saw 206 discharges and six deaths.
The positivity rate for the day stood at 0.32% and the case fatality rate (CFR) was 3.4%.
Apart from Bengaluru Urban, Belagavi, Bengaluru Rural, Dharwad and Ramanagara recorded one death each.
Dakshina Kannada district reported the highest of 30 fresh cases after Bengaluru followed by Tumakuru with 26, Hassan 20 and Mysuru 18 new cases.
Cumulatively, a total of 5,02,38,852 samples have been tested, of which 89,964 were tested on Monday alone. As many as 2,68,311 Covid vaccine doses were administered on Monday taking the total vaccination doses to 6,36,28,512.
