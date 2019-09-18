Karnataka: Rs 1,500 crore released for flood relief

Under pressure to do more in flood-hit areas since the Centre is yet to release funds, the Cabinet on Wednesday decided to release Rs 1,000 crore to start construction of new houses and help those whose houses need repair.

"We have promised Rs 5 lakh to build new houses. For this purpose, we have decided to release Rs 1,000 crore to the deputy commissioners," Law Minister JC Madhuswamy said, briefing reporters.

"We have estimated that about 30,000-40,000 houses have to be built. Also, where there’s partial damage, we will give Rs 25,000 to help people take up immediate repairs,” he added.

Separately, the Cabinet decided to release Rs 500 crore through the Public Works Department (PWD) to start repairing roads in the flood-hit areas, Madhuswamy said. "We have sought a report on the immediate restoration required for minor irrigation structures that were damaged in the floods," he said.

Asked about the delay in the Centre releasing funds, Madhuswamy said: "Regardless of when we get Central funds, we have decided to use our resources and we’re marching ahead."

In another decision, the Cabinet has cleared works worth Rs 1,500 crore that were sanctioned under the PWD in various Assembly constituencies. "The CM had asked the works to be stopped as they had been sanctioned indiscriminately. But several legislators requested to allow works that were sanctioned after following due procedure. Therefore, only those works that are in order will continue,” Madhuswamy said.

Winter session from Oct 14

The winter session of the legislature will be held October from 14 to 26, the Cabinet decided on Wednesday.

"The session will be held in Bengaluru and not in Belagavi, which is recovering from the floods," Law Minister JC Madhuswamy said. The government is "most likely" to get the 2019-20 budget presented by the previous coalition government passed instead of presenting a fresh budget, he said.