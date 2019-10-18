Katti reiterates separate statehood for North K’taka

BJP legislator Umesh Katti on Friday reiterated his demand for separate statehood for north Karnataka.

Speaking to reporters at Sankeshwar, Katti, an eight-time Hukkeri MLA, said injustice meted out to the North Karnataka region would not be tolerated.

“A separate state, comprising 13 districts from north Karnataka and three from south Maharashtra - Kolhapur, Solapur and Karad, should be carved for the all-round development of the region.”

Replying to a query, Katti said that he was not destined to be deputy chief minister and that he won’t take it if offered. “I want to become the chief minister of akhand (undivided) Karnataka. If that won’t happen, I will at least become the chief minister of north Karnataka before I die,” he said.

“The BJP is in power in Mahadayi basin states - Karnataka, Goa and Maharashtra, and at the Centre. The state government should make use of the opportunity to get the water-sharing dispute resolved,” Katti urged.

Water to Maharashtra

Condemning the state government’s proposed move to release water to ease drinking water woes in Jath taluk of Maharashtra, Katti said that the government of the neighbouring state did not respond to our pleas for water in the past.

Katti said that Yediyurappa’s statement, during a campaign meeting for Assembly election in Maharashtra that the state shall release water to meet the drinking water needs of several parched areas, was not acceptable.

“During summer we faced an acute shortage of drinking water and repeated pleas to release water for drinking needs was not considered by Maharashtra, he said.

The decision on the exchange of waters can be taken through talks. Statements in this regard by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Yediyurappa were not good in federal set up, he added.