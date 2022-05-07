KGF 2 actor Mohan Juneja passes away at 54

KGF 2 actor Mohan Juneja passes away at 54

Juneja, known for comedy, had acted in over 500 Kannada films and television serials

Jagdish Angadi
Jagdish Angadi
  May 07 2022
  • updated: May 07 2022, 15:00 ist

Kannada actor Mohan Juneja passed away at a private hospital here on Saturday morning. He was 54.

He is survived by two sons. Cremation will take place on Saturday evening.

Juneja, known for comedy, had acted in over 500 Kannada films and television serials. 

"He was suffering from liver disease and was admitted to the hospital on Friday night. He breathed his last at around 6 am," the actor's son Akshay told DH.

Born in Bengaluru on November 14, 1967, Juneja ventured into theatre at an early age. He entered the sandalwood with 'Wall Poster' sharing the screen with veteran actor Tiger Prabhakar. 

Juneja donned a minor role in the recently released blockbuster Pan India film KGF Chapter 2. About 10  films featuring him are due for release shortly.

