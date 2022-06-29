KIA crosses 250 million passenger mark, 2 million Air Traffic Movements

The Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) here crossed the 250 million passenger mark since the launch of its operations or Airport Opening Day (AOD). The milestone was achieved during the last weekend of June 2022.

An additional 50 million passengers travelled from KIA during the last three years despite the pandemic and consequential slowdown. The country's third busiest airport also crossed two million Air Traffic Movements (ATMs) since AOD. Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) said this made KIA the fastest Public-Private Partnership (PPP) airport in South India to achieve the milestone.

The addition of new carriers in conjunction with the introduction of new routes and rising passenger numbers on existing routes has led to this accomplishment, a BIAL spokesperson said. Traffic growth over the past two years has been muted due to the pandemic.

BIAL Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Hari Marar attributed it to innovation and technically advanced infrastructure, in conjunction with the introduction of new routes and working closely with airline partners and other stakeholders.

The airport had recently launched its 080 lounges and is gearing up for the launch a new second terminal.

Emergency oxygen generators

The airport has installed 10 Emergency Oxygen Generators for passengers and airport staff, to provide life-saving support during medical emergencies.

The timely availability of emergency oxygen at the Departures and Arrivals area could help those experiencing heart attacks, breathlessness, or even fainting. "This provides 99.7 per cent pure medical grade oxygen for up to 40 minutes, offering sufficient support until the affected person reaches the hospital," a BIAL release said.