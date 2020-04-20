Horticulture department brings farmers, consumers under one roof 

The Horticulture department in the district is now acting as a bridge between farmers and customers for the delivery of fresh horticultural and agricultural produces at reasonable prices.

The department’s move has benefited the farmers and the customers.

The farmers have been in distress due to restrictions in the wake of lockdown, while their produces are getting damaged due to lack of transport facilities.

As the farmers are unable to supply their produces to markets in neighbouring districts and states, the prices of the produces have fallen. This has prompted famers to halt the harvesting process.

In order to ensure market for the produces, the department is now bringing the farmers and the consumers under one roof.

The department has established a link between farming cooperative societies of Malur and Srinivaspur with some apartments in Bengaluru. With the help of these cooperatives, the farmers themselves supply the produces at the doorstep of the consumers.

While the farmers are getting reasonably better prices, the consumers are getting fresh vegetables delivered at their doorstep.

The farmers in Malur are supplying produces to 150 families of an apartment in HBR Layout in Bengaluru.

The department has facilitated farmers to sell their produces at an apartment in Bengaluru considering inconvenience in the wake of lockdown. The inmates are directly procuring vegetables from farmers,” Gayatri, deputy director, Horticulture Department, told DH.

The farmers are strictly following the guidelines set by the government to contain Covid-19. They wear masks and ensure social distancing while delivering the produces.