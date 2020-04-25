Karnataka: MLCs appreciate efforts to contain coronavirus in Kolar district

MLC C R Manohar on Saturday hailed efforts of health department officials, Asha workers, Anganwadi workers, police and civic bodyworkers in containing coronavirus in the Kolar district.

He was speaking here after distributing free rice to poor and physically disabled people.

“Medical staff are working like warriors to get rid of the novel coronavirus,” he said.

“The COVID-19 has given a big blow to the world. The State and the Central governments are making efforts to prevent the spread of the virus. The district has been able to cope up with the situation due to honest efforts of the health department, Asha workers, Anganagwadi workers, civic body workers and the police. Several people have lent their hand to support the poor and the marginalised,” he said.

Manohar said that steps have been taken to provide free drinking water through tankers in the wake of summer.

He visited the SNR district hospital for inspection.

“A fully equipped ambulance with ventilator facility will be given to the hospital. A five-bed intensive care unit will also be commissioned,” he said.

He said that the government has granted permission to transport of horticultural and agricultural produces. Farmers are in distress due to decline in the prices. He will buy produces and help farmers,” he said.

Manohar said that he would help the people in the district if the lockdown is continued after May 3.

“People should compulsorily follow Covid-19 guidelines issued by the government as the number of positive cases are on the rise,” MLC R Chowda Reddy said.

CMC member B M Mubarak, JD(S) district unit president Nataraj, taluk unit president Babu Mauni and taluk panchayat member M Manjunath were present.