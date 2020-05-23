MP seeks irrigation data in digital format

DHNS
DHNS, Tumakuru,
  • May 23 2020, 20:29 ist
  • updated: May 23 2020, 20:51 ist

MP G S Basavaraju on Saturday directed water resources department chief engineer Rajendra to provide village-wise and local body-wise data of the irrigation sector in the district in digital format.

He chaired a meeting of the officials here.

“Geometric centre was setup 19 years ago. However, the officials are unable to collect the accurate data. The officials lack interest once funds released by the State and Central governments are exhausted,” he expressed displeasure.

The MP wanted to know reasons for delay in storing the date in digital format.

“The digitalisation process of the irrigation sector has happened only on paper,” he charged.

Rajendra assured that he would take steps to provide the data sought by the MP in digital format.

Basavaraju directed Rajendra to write letters to various departments seeking information to compile the digital data. He asked Rajendra to mark a copy of the letter to the MP.

“Decision will be taken at District Infrastructure Scheme Advisory Committees (DISHA) meeting to initiate action against officials refusing to the provide the information,” he said.

Tumakuru Disha committee member Kundaranahalli Ramesh, Vijaykumar, Lalitha and Shivaprasad were present.

