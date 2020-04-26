Muslims offer Ramadan prayers at houses

Muslims offer Ramadan prayers at houses

  • Apr 26 2020, 20:25 ist
  • updated: Apr 26 2020, 20:34 ist

Due to lockdown and ban on mass prayers, Muslims are offering the Ramdan prayers at their houses in the district.

The Ramadan began in the district from Saturday which will continue till May 24. There are hardly any activities toward the evening across the district unlike the previous years.

“Many of us completed the prayers of the first day at our houses as we are not permitted to offer prayers at mosques,” Mohammad Zilani, a resident of Municipal layout said.

During the previous years, there used to be announcements during wee hours which is absent this year.

The iftar meets have also been cancelled. There are no special prayers during the night at mosques. The police have deployed additional force near the mosques to act against violations.

“We should follow lockdown guidelines and offer prayers. Due to lockdown, we get sufficient time to read the holy Quran. We should  stay at our houses and wait for good days,” Syed Nasrullah, a resident of Jaibheemnagar said

