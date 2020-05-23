Pavagada achieves progress in MGNREGA works

Pavagada taluk has registered considerable progress in the implementation of works under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) in the district by executing 55,456 human days of works by May 21. The target for 2020-21 financial year is creation of 10 lakh human days. About 338 individual and community works under 39 gram panchayats limits are under progress at present. The taluk is in the fifth position in the district.

Desilting work of Kyataganahalli tank in BK Halli gram panchayat in the taluk has been taken up at a cost of Rs 3 lakh. It has created 1018 human days. Sixteen groups, each comprising 11 members, have been given jobs.

A project is being implemented at a cost of Rs 73,000 at Honnebagi gram panchayat in Chikkanayakanahalli taluk. It is proposed to create 7 lakh human days in the taluk. About 39,266 human days have already been created.

About 2181 human days have been created for Rs 9 lakh project Namma Hola Namma Dari for road construction at Mallaghatta village in Turuvekere taluk.

A project has been taken up at a cost of Rs 2 lakh to construct an open well at Tumbadi village in Koratagere taluk. About 463 human days have been created.

Sira MLA B Satyanarayana distributed work orders for the construction of bunds and farm ponds at the fields at Magodu gram panchayat in Sira taluk.