Kota on quota: Banjaras' fears unfounded

Social Welfare Minister Kota Srinivasa Poojary on Saturday said that the ruling BJP has not just put its hands into a beehive, but is also distributing honey to all deserving communities by reclassifying reservations of Dalits and Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in the state.

Addressing a press conference here, Poojary said that the decision of reclassifying reservations is a move in favour of the voiceless and it has been a long-pending demand. “The state government has not officially implemented the Justice Sadashiva Commission’s recommendations on the internal reservation. But we have taken the sum and substance of this Commission’s report to implement internal reservation among Dalits,” he explained.

Also Read | Bommai govt scraps 4 per cent Muslim quota, distributes it among Vokkaligas, Lingayat

In a clear move to allay the apprehensions of the touchable Dalit communities about internal reservation, the minister stressed that the ruling party has accorded more reservation to SC Right, SC Left and touchable Dalits, like Banjara, Korcha, Korama and Bhovi communities.

“Banjara community’s apprehensions about their reduced representation are unfounded. Justice Sadashiva Commission had recommended 5 per cent for SC Right but the BJP government has given them 5.5 per cent. Similarly, the Commission had recommended 5.5 per cent for SC Left but the government gave 6 per cent and for touchable Daltis (Banjara, Bhovi etc) it had suggested only 3 per cent. But the state government has given them 4.5 per cent which is the highest-ever allocation for any touchable community in the state. So, the touchable Dalits’ apprehensions about reduced representations are unfounded,” he explained.

On dropping Muslims from the OBC list, Poojary said that the government’s decision would not affect Muslims in any way. The government has moved them into a bigger pool of 10 per cent Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) quota. “How can Muslims complain about being subjected to injustice? This is a Congress ploy to mislead Muslims. Muslims will be the biggest beneficiaries in EWS quota in the days to come,” he argued.