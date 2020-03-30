KSET postponed, new dates to be announced later

The University of Mysore (UoM) has postponed Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) for the assistant professorship and the new dates will be announced in a few days. The varsity is the nodal agency to conduct to the KSET.

In a joint press release, UoM Vice-Chancellor G Hemantha Kumar and KSET Coordinator H Rajashekar have stated that the exams scheduled for April 12 had been postponed due to Covid-19 crisis. The fresh dates will be announced as per the directions of the state government.

As many as 1.06 lakh candidates have applied to for the KSET. The exams were supposed to be held for 41 subjects at 11 centres across the state.

Holiday extended

Following the lockdown, due to the outbreak of Covid-19, the varsity has extended holiday for teaching, non-teaching and other staff members till April 14. However, the staff has been asked to attend work during an emergency.