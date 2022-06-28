KSRTC extends student bus pass validity

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has extended the validity of the bus passes of students in the degree, professional and postgraduate courses in view of the classes being continued till November.
The students have to pay the amount fixed for the extension of one or two months. The receipt should be shown along with the bus pass while travelling, the transport corporation said.
