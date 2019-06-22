KSRTC nets Rs 7.79 L fine from passengers

KSRTC nets Rs 7.79 L fine from passengers

Chiranjeevi Kulkarni
Chiranjeevi Kulkarni, DH News Service, Bengaluru ,
  • Jun 22 2019, 00:05am ist
  • updated: Jun 22 2019, 00:14am ist

Stepping up vigilance against pilferage of fare revenue, KSRTC inspected buses and has collected a fine of Rs 7.79 lakh from 5,950 passengers in one month.

In the month of May, 44,412 buses were checked, 4,632 pilferage cases were detected, 5,950 ticketless passengers penalized, Rs 7,79,062 fine collected and Rs 1,13,813 pilferage amount detected. Disciplinary action has been initiated against the erring staffers, the public transport agency said in a statement.

Last Week, the line checking team from Mysore Rural division had caught a conductor for allowing five passengers to travel a bus from Kukke Subramanya to Udupi by collecting Rs 371 each and siphoning  Rs 1,950. After arriving at the depot, the conductor, fearing serious action, attempted suicide by consuming tablets. He was later rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him out of danger, the agency said.

 

KSRTC
fines
Comments (+)
 