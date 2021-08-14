KSRTC rakes in Rs 3.6 lakh as fine

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Aug 14 2021, 23:06 ist
  • updated: Aug 15 2021, 01:53 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Images

As many as 2,288 passengers were found travelling without valid ticket in KSRTC buses in the month of July with officials collecting a fine of Rs 3.6 lakh. The KSRTC staff checked 41,932 buses and the violators were fined then, according to a press release issued by the Corporation.

KSRTC
Karnataka

