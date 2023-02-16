KSRTC wins national award for HR excellence

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has won PSU National Award 2023 for its recent initiatives related to human resources. The corporation received the award from former chief justice of India Justice Dipak Misra at an event in New Delhi, according to a press release. The Awards are given in recognition of the initiatives taken by PSUs.
