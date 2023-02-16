KSRTC wins national award for HR excellence

KSRTC wins national award for HR excellence

The corporation received the award from former chief justice of India Justice Dipak Misra at an event in New Delhi

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Feb 16 2023, 22:56 ist
  • updated: Feb 18 2023, 05:46 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH File Photo

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has won PSU National Award 2023 for its recent initiatives related to human resources. The corporation received the award from former chief justice of India Justice Dipak Misra at an event in New Delhi,  according to a press release. The Awards are given in recognition of the initiatives taken by PSUs.

