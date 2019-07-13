Library books case: Spl court acquits MLA

The Special Court for cases against MLAs and MPs on Saturday acquitted Devadurga Assembly constituency MLA K Shivanagouda Nayak in a case pertaining to alleged irregularities in the purchase of books for libraries.

Shivanagouda Nayak was a minister between 2008 and 2013. Based on a media report, the Lokayukta had filed a case against him alleging misappropriation of Rs 58 lakh in the purchase of books for libraries.

During the hearing, the advocate for Nayak submitted that the books in question were recommended for suggestion by the selection committee well before Nayak became the minister.

He further contended that the annual audit report too does not mention about any misapproporation.

The court concluded that there were no evidences to support the allegations and dismissed the complaint.