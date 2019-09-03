Linganamakki reaches max level, makes power statement

The Linganamakki dam constructed across River Sharavathy near Kargal in Sagar taluk of the district, the chief producer of hydroelectricity in the state, has reached the maximum level of 1,819 feet for the 19th time since its establishment.

Sources in Karnataka Power Corporation Limited said 44,993 cusec of water was released from all 11 crest gates of the dam on September 3. The inflow of water was 49,673 cusec.

Speaking to DH, Sharavathi and Varahi Hydro Projects chief engineer Chaithanya Prabhu said the quantum of hydro power generation on September 1 increased to 21.53 million units from 13.7 million units as on August 25. It is likely to increase further in the coming days as the dam has reached the maximum level of 1,819 feet.

Nine of the 10 units of Sharavathi Generating Station, all four units of Gerusoppa station and the Linganamakki Power House and Mahatma Gandhi Hydro Electric project are utilising water of River Sharavathy and are generating 1,080 MW (about a third of the state’s 3,504 MW of conventional energy) at present. He said unit 8 of SGS is under annual overhaul works.

He said the quantum of power generated from wind, solar and other energy sources would become less in the coming days as hydro power could be generated at a much lower price.

The cost of a unit of power in SGS is around 43.91 paisa, Rs.1.39 in Mahatma Gandhi Hydro Electric Plant and Rs 1.83 in Gerusoppa.

He said elaborate arrangements have been made to ensure that all the machines are in good condition for power generation and people residing in areas close to the dam don’t face inconvenience due to the release of water from the dam, under the guidance of KPCL managing director V Ponnuraj.

“We have been instructed not to release water from the dam during night and we will abide by it without fail,” he said.

According to official records, ever since the construction of the Linganamakki dam in 1964, the dam has reached full level only 19 times and the previous occasion was in 2018. It has a capacity to store 156 tmc ft of water, the largest in the state. The Jog Falls has come back to its glory due to the release of water from the dam. Tourists are thronging the place to have a glimpse of the Falls.