Liquor stores not to be named after gods anymore

The state government may soon direct owners of liquor outlets not to name their outlets after names of gods and goddesses.

"A circular will soon be issued directing the owners of liquor outlets not to have names of the Gods and the Goddesses for their outlets anymore," Minister for Ports, Fisheries, Inland Transport and Muzrai Kota Srinivas Poojari told reporters here on Wednesday.

He said that a decision had been taken in that regard based on memoranda of some people.

"The circular will be issued after a discussion with officers of the excise and the legal departments," Pujari added.

On the direction of the High Court that Tipu Jayanti may be celebrated, he said that the government had taken a decision to scrap the order to celebrate Tipu Jayanti based on the assurance made before the Assembly polls.

"We have no objections if Tipu Jayanti is celebrated individually, but our government won't celebrate it," he clarified.