Mahadayi: State’s delegation to meet Centre on Feb 26

A delegation from Karnataka will meet Union Jalashakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat later this week to press for early notification of the Mahadayi River Water Dispute Tribunal’s award to benefit farmers in the Mumbai-Karnataka region.

Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi held a meeting Monday to discuss the recent Supreme Court decision to allow the state’s plea for the Centre to notify the final award of the Mahadayi tribunal.

A hearing on petitions filed by Karnataka, Maharashtra and Goa against the tribunal’s final award is scheduled on July 15.

The delegation will comprise Jarkiholi and Additional Chief Secretary (water resources) Rakesh Singh. They will head to the Union Jal Shakti ministry on Wednesday. The government wants the Centre to notify the tribunal’s award on the water allocation before July 15 when the top court hears the case.

CM Yediyurappa is also expected to be part of the delegation. Meanwhile, Congress leader HK Patil urged Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa to set aside Rs 2,000 crore in the upcoming budget for implementation of the Mahadayi project.

“Chief Minister should set aside Rs 2,000 cr to implement one of the prestigious projects of Karnataka. Due to the delay in implementing the project over the last few years, I urge the Water Resources minister to start work on the project at the earliest,” he said.