The residents of Anagalli, in Kollegal taluk, celebrated Mahisha Dasara, by offering floral tributes to the portrait of Mahisha, Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar and Dr B R Ambedkar, on the Marigudi temple premises, in the village, on Monday.

They also distributed sarees to the women of the village. They recall the contribution of Mahisha to the development of the region and observe Mahisha Dasara, every year. Mahisha Dasara should be celebrated across the state every year, they appealed.