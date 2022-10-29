Man returning from pilgrimage found dead inside car  

The body of Chetan Kumar, a resident of Veerabhadranagar in Banashankari, was found two days after he went missing

DHNS
DHNS,
  Oct 29 2022, 02:07 ist
  updated: Oct 29 2022, 07:08 ist

A 35-year-old man was found dead in the driver’s seat of his car parked near Hennagara gate of Hebbagodi on Tuesday.

The body of Chetan Kumar, a resident of Veerabhadranagar in Banashankari, was found two days after he went missing. According to police, Kumar was working as assistant manager in a private finance firm.

Kumar, an alcoholic, lived with his parents having developed differences with his wife a few months ago. He left home on Saturday telling his parents that he was going on a pilgrimage to Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh.Kumar was returning home after the pilgrimage on Sunday when he parked his car at Hennagara gate, closed all the windows, and died inside the car. He was lying dead for two days unnoticed.

Locals grew suspicious about the car being parked in the same place for two days and found the dead man on the driver’s seat. They reported the death to Hebbagodi police, who traced Kumar’s parents.

A senior police officer said they were waiting for the post-mortem report to ascertain the precise cause of Kumar’s death.

Crime
Karnataka Police
Karnataka

