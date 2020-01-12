‘10% reservation for upper castes unconstitutional’

Karnataka Dalit Sangharsh Samiti Udupi president Sundar Master said the BJP-led Central government’s move to ensure 10% reservation to economically backward upper castes was unconstitutional.

Speaking to mediapersons at Press Club here, on Saturday, Master said that the Constitution clearly states that reservation should be given to those treated as untouchables in the society.

The communities under general category are economically strong and are following ‘Brahminism’.

“Thus reservation should be withdrawn. The Samiti also opposes reservation to the creamy layer,” he stressed.

He said due to pressure from elected leaders, the government is planning to categorise non-tribals under Scheduled Tribe, which is total injustice.

Master said without a survey and accurate information, government should not include different communities under scheduled caste and tribe categories.

He urged government to take steps on distributing land and DC Manna land to the SC community. Government should fill up backlog jobs immediately.

Master urged government to consider the 2011 Census and increase reservation for Scheduled Castes up to 20%. Government’s decision to increase reservation for Scheduled Tribe by 4% is unscientific.

The government has gone ahead increasing the reservation for ST communities without awaiting a report from Justice Nagmohandas committee.

The SC community comprises 30% of the total population in Karnataka. Thus reservation for Scheduled Caste should be increased to 20%.

He threatened to stage a protest if government failed to increase reservation for the SC community.