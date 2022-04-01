123 people donate blood at MRPL

A mega blood donation drive was organised at MRPL as part of its annual day celebrations.

The MRPL also celebrates 25 years of crude oil processing this year.

Sanjay Varma, Director Refinery, and Rajeev Kushwah ITS, CVO MRPL, were present on occasion.

Sanjay Varma said, “For the last 25 years, MRPL has served the nation through many economic and social initiatives. This blood donation drive is a symbol of its service as an organisation.”

The drive was organised in association with Wenlock Government District Hospital.

Dr Sudhesh Shastry, who has donated blood more than 150 times, inaugurated the event.

As many as 123 members, including MRPL employees, family members, secondary workforce and CISF, apart from a few members of the general public, participated in the drive.