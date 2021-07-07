14,384 students to write SSLC exams in Udupi, says DC

Deputy Commissioner G Jagadeesha said that the scheduled SSLC examinations will be held with adherence to Covid-19 guidelines.

Speaking to reporters, he said the district is all set to hold the forthcoming examinations on July 19 and 22.

He said that there are a total of 14,384 students writing the exam. As many as 88 examination centres have been set up with superintendents, custodians, standing squads and mobile monitoring squads appointed for the purpose.

As many as 2,266 staff will be deployed on exam duty and all have been vaccinated, said Jagadeesha.

The students will be tested with thermal scanners and social distancing and masks are mandatory. If at all the students are found with Covid-19 symptoms, they will be made to write the exam in a separate room, he added.

The infected students can write their exams in Covid care centres. The headmasters of each school should be in touch with the students and inform the administration about the vehicles used by the students to commute. If required, the district administration will arrange vehicles to ferry students to the exam centres, he said.

He also warned that strict action will be taken against those who spread rumours on SSLC examinations.

The police department will ensure appropriate security to the examination centres and to the vehicles transporting the question papers, he added.

Zilla Panchayat CEO Dr Naveen Bhat said that the examination centres should be equipped with the required infrastructural facilities. The rooms will be sanitized with the help of the local administration.