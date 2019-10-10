15-day training camp for youth from Oct 11 to 24

Nehru Youth Centre (coming under Central government’s Youth Service and Sports directorate) will organise a 15-day training camp for youth at Pragathi Soudha in Brahmagiri from October 11 to 24.

Nehru Youth Centre District Youth Coordinator Wilfred D’Souza told mediapersons that the youth from Hassan, Mandya, Kodagu, Chikkamagaluru, Dakshina Kannada, Shivamogga and Uttara Kannada districts will participate in the residential training.

As many as 108 participants will take part in the training camp. The training will help the participants emerge as young leaders. The service temperament is the need of the hour and the youth should develop the attitude of rendering selfless service to the society, D’Souza said.

He added that there were attempts to bring the rural youths to the mainstream of the society.

D’Souza said the training camp also inspires the youth to take part actively in the process of building the nation.The experts attending the camp will deliver talks on different issues on national interest and social service. Apart from the talks, the youth are encouraged to conduct study tours to local civic bodies, solid waste management cells and so on, he added.

Besides interactive sessions are organised on important issues troubling the country.

They will also pay a visit to Brahmavar Agricultural Research Centre, state and national award winning youth organisations, self-employment organisations in Meeyar, industrial areas and important tourist spots on the occasion, he added.